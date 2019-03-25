The ESPN analyst has repeatedly tweeted his displeasure with how Wade has run his program since a Yahoo report released a wire tap conversation between Wade and Christian Dawkins discussing money for a recruit. Vitale appeared on 104.5 ESPN Radio’s Off the Bench, hosted by Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert to discuss his feelings on the program and Wade.

The @LSUBasketball Tigers r so athletic & talented / too bad playing with a dark cloud over the head due to the inexcusable comments on @FBI wiretap by Coach Wade . Up 38-29 at half

The simple fact of representing LSU with comments on the FBI tape r grounds to fire Will Wade / an embarrassment to LSU / even if he & claims come out that no cash was actually laid out ! Morally he has violated the code of a contract btw school / coach https://t.co/aupLbTw4GB

Before Culotta could even ask a question, Vitale voiced his displeasure with media and fans bringing up Rick Pitino and the prostitution scandal that rocked the Louisville program a few years back. Vitale, a close friend to Pitino, has backed up the former coach of the Cardinals and reiterated those feelings Monday.

“You don’t look in the mirror and see what actually transpired,” Vitale said. “Your coach [Wade] is on record talking about buying players, one of the biggest sins and crimes in all of sports. Pitino has never been on a wire tap, show me one wire tap of Pitino.”

“All we’re simply saying is listen to what your coach said,” Vitale added. “Play that tape and if you’re proud of that, maybe I shouldn’t be on your show.”

When Culotta pointed out there were over 20 schools linked to the college basketball scandal and why LSU was singled out by Vitale, the ESPN host said Wade is the only one “heard” on tape. The tape recording hasn’t been released to date and the only information that is known is the alleged typed out conversation between Wade and Dawkins.

The interview became heated on more than one occasion including when Culotta referred to Vitale as a "hypocrite" for being so strong on his opinions on Wade but not on programs like Arizona, whose head coach Sean Miller, is also being subpoenaed on April 22.

"I come on your damn show and I'll be on it for you but don't sit there and tell me it's hypocrisy," Vitale said. "Play the tape, let the people hear the tape of that coach."

Vitale would go on to say that if Wade is eventually exonerated down the line, he'd be the first one to apologize for the strong comments made in response to the report.

