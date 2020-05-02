Liam Shanahan and his Harvard teammates seemed to find themselves watching one record-setting LSU performance after another this fall. Nine of the Crimson's 10 games kicked off at either noon or 1 p.m. Eastern. And as eventual-Heisman quarterback Joe Burrow and the Tigers continued to wind their way toward history, Saturday evenings' national primetime matchups began feeling increasingly purple and gold. Shanahan hoped that upon his graduation in May he would be able to transfer to one of the nation's premiere FBS programs and fulfill a childhood dream. Still, this week's signing with national champion LSU achieved that goal in a way the 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman says he couldn't have predicted. "I've worked hard to be able to see that through," he says. "I guess six months ago watching those games, it wasn't necessarily something that was crossing my mind that I could be playing for LSU specifically this year, but I couldn't be happier or more excited about the opportunity." Knowing her son, though, Catherine Shanahan was ecstatic, too — but far from surprised. "He's a hard-worker, and he's focused," Catherine says. "So when he sets his mind to something, he usually gets it. He does what he has to do. He focuses, and he figures out how to get it."

Learning the Drive

Liam has shown that determination time and time again since childhood in Marlborough, Mass. — a town of about 40,000 people, just 30 miles west of Boston. Even years before he was allowed to play organized football.

"He was always that way," Catherine remembers. "Like when he was in third grade, the Red Sox had a summer reading program where you had to read nine books and mail your card in. And if they picked you, you got to go on the field and everything. And, out of 33,000 kids, they picked him. "So, when he was in third grade, most kids don't think they can achieve things or think big things can happen. But for him, he won that opportunity — it was (former catcher) Jason Varitek's summer reading club — and we got to go on the field, he got to meet Jason Varitek, they came to his school and did a whole big presentation. So, I think for him, he just had that confidence that he can win things." And he always loved sports. Liam grew up attending almost every Boston College home game with Catherine's father, Tom Lane, who played for the Eagles in the late 1950s. Lane had walked on to the hometown team, earned a scholarship and even played in the first football game in historic Alumni Stadium in 1957. When even the former offensive lineman was ready to head home on a Saturday afternoon, his grandson was determined to continue soaking in the experience and meeting the players. "He would make my dad wait for the players," Catherine says. "In fact, Luke Kuechly gave him his (skullcap), and he got gloves from another player, and he was just totally enthralled in the whole thing." Liam would have to wait longer than he would've liked to follow the football footsteps of his grandfather or Kuechly, a two-time All-American and likely Pro Football Hall-of-Fame linebacker. "I was always big. Not like I was a monster," he laughs. "But I was always a bigger kid, and I was too big to play with kids my age in youth football... It was a little frustrating because a lot of my friends were playing, so I felt a little bit left out. But my parents did a good job making sure I stayed busy, playing other sports and not just sitting around doing nothing." When he learned that youth baseball home runs earned ice cream sundaes, he became a motivated slugger. And a few erred lacrosse balls cost the Shanahans an occasional window when Liam missed his mark from time to time practicing outside. "We just said, 'Liam, you just keep doing,'" Catherine remembers her and her husband, Tom Shanahan, encouraging their football-hungry son. "And he was always active in different sports. You know how everybody always plays the video games? He wasn't allowed to have any of the violent ones in our house. He was allowed sports ones, and he was limited to one hour a day, so he spent all his time outside. "And later he said to me, 'Thanks, mom,' because when they got to middle school, so many of his friends got hooked on the games, but he was out doing stuff."

Taking the Turnpike

Liam was finally allowed to play football in seventh grade. And, once he took the field, he was determined to do everything in his power to stay there. "I lettered in five varsity sports in high school," Liam says. "Football, basketball, lacrosse, baseball and track and field — because I switched off every spring. But once I got into high school, football was always the priority." His sights were set on playing in college. The two-year captain helped lead Marlborough to three-straight league titles, including Team MVP and Division 2 All-Star performances. In the class room, he was an honor-roll student all four years of high school and a member of the National Honor Society. And when the opportunity to continue his athletic and academic career at prestigious Harvard University began to present itself, he worked tirelessly to remove any doubt. "When he decided he wanted to go play football at Harvard in particular, he had pretty decent SAT scores, but if he had them a little bit higher, it would've helped him," says Catherine, a vocational high school teacher. "So he actually practiced with me for the SATs to get his grades up that little bit to take the pressure off. "He worked hard on that. Like, sometimes I can't get my kids to study more for the SATs. But he really wanted to play football at Harvard, so he did what he had to do." The university is among the most selective in the United States with an acceptance rate of 5 percent. Proud as he was, Liam tried his best to decline the spotlight that often accompanies the achievement. "He was very happy about it, but he didn't want us to tell anyone," his mother says. "Somebody leaked it to the press, but we didn't really talk about it. And you know the celebrations when they sign the national letters of intent? He refused to do one. He said that's not what it's about." Catherine is surprised her son even agreed to let her share her stories with reporters about his long — and still-growing — list of accomplishments. "I was all excited the other day because he let me take a picture of him when he was signing with LSU," she says. Liam was ready to get to work with the Crimson and on his economics degree. He excelled during four years at the university, including playing in all 30 games during the past three seasons on the football field. He earned back-to-back All-Ivy League selections in 2018 and 2019 and finished his career with Academic All-Ivy League distinctions and the Joseph E. Wolf Award as the program's top interior lineman. "When we recruited Liam out of high school, we had hopes and beliefs he’d become exactly that type of player,” Harvard coach Tim Murphy told the Boston Globe. “He was a tough, physical guy all his teammates looked up to, and he always had a goal to play in the NFL.” Liam earned a summer job as a groundskeeper at historic Fenway Park, where he'd worked to meet Varitek nearly a decade earlier, and earned a World Series ring when the Red Sox won their ninth championship in 2018. "We're about 45 minutes away from Boston, and most of the kids all stay on campus and get an apartment for the summer," Catherine says. "But he came home to stay with us. And the practices started at, I think 5 (a.m.) in the morning, because the kids would go to practice, then go to work for their internships. "He would get up and leave our house at 4 (a.m.) in the morning. It's summer time, and we're all hanging out. And he would put his bananas and his keys everything to be ready to go, and he'd go to bed early and be out so he could be there for the summer practices, then go off to work at Fenway." Liam's favorite sports memory to date came when same stadium played host to Harvard's 45-27 defeat of arch-rival Yale in 2018 in the 135th edition of "The Game." "It was kind of unique to me since I work at Fenway Park on the grounds crew," he says. "So it was cool playing out there. It was sold out, at Fenway, for our biggest rivalry game, and we went out and won. It was awesome having a moment like that. So, up to this point, that's definitely the highlight of my athletics career. "But I'm looking forward to building on that this coming season."

Geauxing Cross-Country

Liam's work ethic has helped fuel an almost storybook career for a young athlete growing up in New England. But as he neared his Harvard graduation, his focus shifted farther south. Ivy League schools do not follow the NCAA protocol that allows athletes five years to complete their four seasons of eligibility. Instead, students who competed for three or fewer years — such as Liam, who did not see game action as a freshman — transfer to universities in other athletic conferences as they work on their masters degrees. Liam entered his name into the transfer portal in March and began hearing from LSU offensive line coach James Cregg as consistently as anyone. The Tigers were sending four of their top six linemen to the NFL, and the Harvard standout's experience, success and versatility across the front appeared a perfect fit for a group in flux. "Ultimately, once I had the opportunity to come to LSU, it was really kind of an obvious choice for me coming to play for the national champs on the highest stage of college football," Liam says. "It's really what I was looking for in the transfer, where I can go prove myself at the highest level against the best players in the country." The recruiting process was unusual, as the COVID-19 pandemic barred athletes from visiting campuses and college coaches from visiting schools and homes. Like most students nationwide, Liam returned home. He has worked out as much as possible in a home-made gym Tom had helped put together in the garage. And the Shanahans sent Cregg and the Tigers' staff as much film and footage as possible. Although he didn't necessarily realize it at the time, Liam had started doing much of his homework in the fall. He loved watching a much-improved LSU offensive line — including eventual 2020 NFL Draft picks Damien Lewis, Lloyd Cushenberry III and Saahdiq Charles — pave the way for Burrow, fellow first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire and company. "I knew that it was something that I wanted to be a part of," he says. "Obviously a very, very special group, the best offensive line in the country. Coach Cregg is the best offensive line coach in the country. "It's a great opportunity for me. With all the success they had last year, they've got a lot of guys headed to the NFL. So I'm looking forward to just stepping in and working and competing as hard as I can and doing everything I can to live up to the legacy that that group has set over the years." The Shanahans had also been struck by the program's character during its historic on-field run. Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette helped raise money more than $100,000 for victims of flooding in South Carolina by auctioning his game-worn jersey following a matchup with the Gamecocks. And in 2018, fans opened their arms to Cole Tracy and their checkbooks for more than $20,000 to his previous school, Assumption College, to celebrate the grad-transfer's success and help further connect the two communities. An emotional Heisman speech from Burrow, himself a graduate transfer to the program in 2018, had resonated from coast to coast and sparked more than $500,000 in donations to the Athens County, Ohio, Food Pantry. "LSU is such an awesome school, and we're all very familiar with it because we spent the whole year watching it, and the stories of the players and the program, and the quarterback and how well he did," Catherine says. "And one thing I'll always remember is how when he won the Heisman, he talked about his community and things like that. "I think that's cool that they carry on that (community) tradition." When coach Ed Orgeron extended the final invite, the response was quick. "He said, 'We want to you sign,' and I said, 'Yeah, let's do it,'" Liam recounts his conversation with the national coach of the year with the gravelly, Cajun voice. "It was awesome. It's probably exactly what everyone says. He's a lot of energy. It's really tough to say no to him."

Blazing New Trails