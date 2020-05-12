Ed Orgeron and his football staff are back working in the office, wearing masks and following protocol, after several weeks of working from home due to the coronavirus. Orgeron discussed multiple topics during Tuesday morning's appearance on ESPN's 104.5 "Off the Bench."

Here's everything Coach O had to say during the radio show:

On getting the staff back together: "The one that was the happiest was me. I been by myself for eight weeks. This is my team and my family, man. These are my friends. We've grown really close as a coaching staff. It's more than a work relationship. It's a family. We count on each other. I've got some great men we're working with."

On recruiting after 2019 season: "It gets your foot in the door. It's really fun to see the recruits and the parents the first time they talk to me when we Facetime. You can see their eyes like, 'Whoa. That's Coach O.' Because of the success we've had and I give them a 'Geaux Tigers' and they love it. It just opens the door to some of the best players in the country."

On LSU's national brand: "It's outstanding. There's guys that come from all over the country and obviously last year we get Joe Burrow from Cincinnati and that's helped us. That helped us with our last commitment. You get guys from California, Florida, Atlanta. We're on the national stage and we're an elite team in the country and they went to come play with the elite players in the SEC West."

On recruiting during pandemic: "We work from 8-6 every day. ... our staff does a tremendous job. Partly dedicated to Zoom meetings with our players and part was dedicated to Zoom meetings with our recruits. During those Zoom meetings we show them the new facilities. We have the parents in there, all the decision-makers, I get in there with them. We spent a lot of time recruiting. Probably more time recruiting during the pandemic than we normally would."

On Director of Video Doug Aucoin: "This building could not run without Doug in it. Doug is behind the scenes. He has no ego. One of the MVPs of our staff. All the Zoom meetings and all this electronically equipment for guys like me, who don't even know how to turn it on, the guy's unbelievable. Coaches get impatient and they want stuff now and Doug is always informative and always willing to work. He kept this football team together during this pandemic."



On communication with players now: "They finished finals last week and as far as we know everybody has done very well. I got to give Derek Ponamsky and Mickey Joseph a lot of credit on putting together an academic task force that those guys did a tremendous job keeping up with our guys. We feel like we came through finals very well and now what we're doing is having one hour Zoom meetings with our guys on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. We go over fundamentals on Monday and Wednesday and on Tuesday and Thursday we are reinstalling our offense and defense. This will be the third time we have installed this. We're going to install it again in camp and by the time the season comes they will have heard the installation four times. They should have it down by then."

On Bo Pelini fitting in with the group: "He fits in well. We love him. He brings a lot of fire, a lot of intensity. But you know what? He's low-key in the office. He laughs a lot. He has a good report with all his coaches and the recruits love him. He's one of the smartest football coaches I've been around. ... He and I are from the same family as far as the same 4-3 family. He has a lot of great ideas and he's a tireless worker. I believe he's going to be a force. I'm so glad he's back with us."

On the D-line: "Depth chart is better than it's been ... I'm excited about BJ Ojulari. I'm excited about Jaquelin Roy. I'm excited about the camp Andre Anthony was having. Tyler Shelvin is back; Jacobian Guillory. I think we're going to have a nice rotation and a better pass rush than we've ever had. This group is going to have to lead because it's a 4-3 front, as you know, old guys got to dominant."

On Marcel Brooks: "First of all, we have to put him on the field. The guy is a force on the field. He's fast, he can make plays and he's very aggressive. We going to put him in stack linebacker right now. He's learning right now and doing very well. He's up to 210 pounds and he's one of the fastest players on our field. If he plays defense the way he ought to play, I think he's going to have an excellent year. The other guy, we talked about him, is Jabril Cox. I'm excited about him. I'm excited to see what he's going to come in and do. He's a senior. He's a big guy at 6-3, 233. He can run. And the next guy I'm excited to see is Josh White. Josh is one of the best linebackers in the country out of Houston, Texas. ... Whenever we get our guys back, getting these guys ready and in shape, is going to be a priority."

On Liam Shanahan: "He can play center, guard and tackle. That was very important to us. Who knows? He may come in and start. But we can at least have some backup. We have some young freshmen coming in but we're unstable at some spots but for sure he can bring some depth."

On Andre Anthony: "I think the 4-3 suits him better than the 3-4. Now he's got his hand on the ground and he's smart and aggressive. He gets off the ball. He's been having some tremendous workouts and sending his tape back. He's kind of refueled by the 4-3. It's given him a chance that he can actually play. I think it's his natural position. I know he's going to play for us and perhaps start."

On Linehan and Ensminger: "The chemistry has been fantastic. I talked to Mickey Joseph, who's our assistant head coach, about what's going on in there. Everybody's together. Everybody's working. ... Scott had some stuff up on the board and they were all talking, it seems like they're getting together very well. I think the biggest thing for us on offense is continuing to play the LSU standard of performance and find out what this new personnel can do. ... Let's see what Myles can do. Let's see what TJ can do. Let's see what our receivers can do. And put that all together."

On game planning in spring: "We treat it exactly like we would on game week except we have more time. ... We go through it all. We go through it like we're game planning. We take copious notes. ... So when we get back to the season we already have a preliminary game plan. Obviously things are going to change, but the basis of it is not going to change. We have that all in. My plan is we have more time in the summer, usually we're out recruiting, now we're going to have every opponent we're going to play game planned and ready to go before we start camp."

On his relationship with former LSU WR Michael Clayton: "Love him. Ever since the day I was hired he welcomed me. ... He spoke to the team. What a dynamic speaker. He talked about how hard he played and how aggressive he was. What it was to be a receiver and run down on kickoff and block. And the pride of being from Baton Rouge and his class came here and decided to stay together and they won the national championship. All these guys who've talked to the team and came back and bled their soul for the purple and gold I'm forever grateful too."

Anymore calls from the President: "Not this week."