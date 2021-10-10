Everything Max Johnson had to say following the loss to Kentucky

LSU quarterback Max Johnson's postgame press conference was a short one following the 42-21 loss to Kentucky Saturday night.

Johnson finished the game 22 of 38 for 261 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball five times for -23 yards.

Here's everything the LSU quarterback had to say to the media:

On what he saw play out vs. Kentucky: "I think we just got to be more explosive in the first half and that's about it."

Were you surprised by LSU's success rushing the ball? "Not surprised. Our linemen have been working their butts off to work on the run game. Ty has been doing a great job, all our backs have been focused. I feel bad for all our guys because it sucks. We're just going to come back to work on Monday and get better."

How disappointed are you with the 3-3 record? "It freaking sucks. I'm not going to lie. We just have to come back to work on Monday and just get better and grind. We have to block out the noise and be ourselves. It's only us. It's only our team and we just have to work harder and be better."

How would he evaluate his performance? "I missed two. I over threw (Jack) Bech on one then I under threw Trey Palmer on the other. I try to play my heart out every single down, and yeah."