We are under a week away from LSU and the other 15 SEC teams traveling to Dallas for the four-day long SEC Media Days event. Every year, coaches and three player representatives make the trip and take center stage and answer loads of questions about the upcoming season. Here's everything you need to know about LSU at the 2024 SEC Media Day event:

When is SEC Media Days?

The event is set to begin on July 15th and conclude on July 18th. It will begin at 9am CT on Monday and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

Who will represent LSU?

As always, the head coach - Brian Kelly - will make several appearances over the four-day event, and this year he will be joined by Garrett Nussmeier, Mason Taylor and Harold Perkins.

When will we hear from Brian Kelly and the players?