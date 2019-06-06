Just like few people expected LSU to host a Super Regional this weekend, that same minority didn’t think Florida State would make it past the Athens Regional last weekend. The Seminoles, a No. 3 seed in Athens, steamrolled Georgia twice on its home field to advance FSU to Alex Box Stadium and extend the 40-season career of legendary Seminoles’ head coach Mike Martin at least another week. Both the Tigers, winners as the No. 1 seed of the Baton Rouge Regional over Southern Miss, and FSU have had similar seasons. There have been many game-to-game inconsistencies that seemed to have finally disappeared over the last two to three weeks. Game times and TV networks for the LSU-FSU Super Regional

Game 1 – Saturday, 2 p.m. (ESPN) Game 2 – Sunday, 5 p.m. (ESPN 2) Game 3 (if needed) Monday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Tickets LSU ticket office: According to the LSU athletics website, starting Friday morning at 8 a.m., there are a limited number of tickets for all-session books for the outfield bleachers at $30 per game or $120 per book and standing room only $30 per game or $120 per book. Each customer is limited to four tickets. StubHub: Seats are available for Saturday’s game 1 from $39 to $450, for Sunday’s game from $39 to $500 and for Monday’s game if needed $40 to $450. Records LSU: 40-24 overall, 17-13 in the SEC, finished fifth overall, won 6-of-10 league series, was 3-2 in conference tournament. Florida State: 39-21 overall, 17-13 in the ACC, finished tied for fourth, won 6-of-10 league series, was 1-1 in conference tournament. How they got here: LSU beat Stony Brook 17-3, Southern Miss 8-4, Southern Miss 6-4 in Baton Rouge Regional Florida State beat Florida Atlantic 13-7, Georgia 12-3, Georgia 10-1 in Athens Regional

Coaches LSU: Paul Mainieri, age 61, 37 seasons (six each at St. Thomas University and Air Force, 12 at Notre Dame, 13 at LSU), 1,455-745-7 overall record, 591-253-3 at LSU, one national championship, six College World Series appearances (one at Notre Dame, five at LSU), eight regular season conference championships (four Big East, four SEC), six conference tournament titles (all in the SEC).

Florida State: Mike Martin, age 75, 40 seasons all at FSU, 2,026-734-4 (overall and at FSU), 16 College World Series appearances (second in 1986, 1999), 13 regular season conference championships including nine ACC and four Metro), 19 conference tournament titles (including 11 Metro and 8 ACC).

2019 major league draft choices LSU (6) – Josh Smith, SS, Round 2 (67th selection), New York Yankees; Zach Watson, OF, Round 3 (79th selection), Baltimore Orioles; Zack Hess, RHP, Round 7 (202nd selection) Detroit Tigers; Todd Peterson, RHP, Round 7 (213th selection), Washington Nationals; Antoine Duplantis, OF, Round 12 (358th selection) New York Mets; Saul Garza, C, Round 32 (949th selection) Kansas City Royals. Florida State (4) – Drew Mendoza, 3B, Round 3 (94th selection), Washington Nationals; J.C. Flowers, P/OF, Round 4 (124th selection), Pittsburgh Pirates; Drew Parrish, LHP, Round 8 (229th overall), Kansas City Royals; Mike Salvatore, SS, Round 9 (276th selection), Seattle Mariners. Team Batting LSU .274, 63 HR, 390 RBI Florida State .274, 79 HR, 394 RBI .300 hitters LSU (4) – SS Josh Smith .346, RF Antoine Duplantis .319, CF Zach Watson .310, C Saul Garza .309 Florida State (4 )– SS Mike Salvatore .341, DH/OF Robby Martin .340, 3B Drew Mendoza .320, OF Reese Albert .308 Team Pitching

LSU 4.66 ERA, 0 pitchers 6 or more wins, 2 pitchers with 3 or more saves

Florida State 4.61 ERA, 3 pitchers with 6 or more wins, 1 pitcher with 3 or more saves

Series history LSU and Florida State are 9-9 against each other, but the Tigers have won four of the last five meetings. Last time LSU played Florida State LSU edged FSU 5-4 in an opening round game of the 2017 College World Series. Click here to read more: http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211629793 https://www.tigerrag.com/lsu-stuns-florida-state-5-4-in-cws-opener/



Then, the Tigers sent the Seminoles home with a 7-4 victory in an elimination game. Click here to read more: http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211633590 https://www.nola.com/lsu/2017/06/omaha_stakes_ron_higgins_five_2.html

Position-by-position matchup (lineups based on regional play) 1st Base LSU: Chris Reid, Sr. – Often a tough-out as the 8-hole hitter, the crafty Reid leads the team in walks (38) because he makes pitchers work to keep him off the base paths. He’s batting .256 with 32 RBI, but his .389 on-base percentage is the second highest on the team. Scored four runs in LSU’s three Baton Rouge Regional games and delivered an RBI single in LSU three-run eighth that gave the Tigers the lead in an 8-4 Saturday win over Southern Miss. FSU: Carter Smith, Jr. – As the 8-hole hitter, he’s batting .256 with just two home runs. But one of those was a 3-run shot in the fifth inning Saturday that gave FSU a 10-2 lead in an eventual 12-3 romp over Georgia in the Athens Regional. 2nd Base LSU: Brandt Broussard, Sr. – Also, a .256 hitter like Reid, Broussard got moved from the 8-hole to the 2-hole after he went 3-of-4 with four RBI in the Tigers’ Baton Rouge Regional opening rout of Stoney Brook. In his last eight games starting with the SEC Tournament, Broussard is batting .444 (12-of-27) with five RBI and seven runs scored. FSU: Nander DeSedas, Fr. – The 7-hole hitter, he had a career-high three hits in FSU’s Super Regional win over Georgia last Saturday. He’s batting. 246 and has a team-high 17 errors. Also, he has struck out 88 times, the most of any FSU player. Shortstop LSU: Josh Smith, Jr. – A year after missing most of the season with back problems, LSU’s leadoff hitter has had a brilliant season hitting a team-high .346. He was tremendous in the Baton Rouge Regional, batting .400 (4-for-10) with five runs, three RBI, a home run, a triple, three walks and three stolen bases.



FSU: Mike Salvatore, Sr. – Like LSU’s Smith, he’s the Seminoles’ leadoff hitter. He’s batting a team-leading .341. Was selected MVP of the Athens Regional where he had nine hits in three games. Over his past 10 games, Salvatore is hitting .478 (22-for-46) with six doubles, a triple and two home runs. His 11 RBI are a team-high in that span and he has struck out just twice. 3rd Base LSU: Hal Hughes, So. – The Tigers’ 9-hole hitter is the only sub .200 hitter in the starting lineup at .177. He’s a starter because of his fielding skills. But in the last two games of the Baton Rouge Regional against Southern Miss, he had two hits, drew three walks and scored a run. FSU: Drew Mendoza, Jr. – His batting average has grown each season from .270 as a freshman in 2017 to .320 this season entering this weekend's Super Regional. He has 16 homers this season after hitting a total of 17 in his first two years. His slugging percentage of .631 this season is easily the best on the team. He has bounced between first and third base, playing entirely at third this season. Left Field LSU: Daniel Cabrera, So. – Usually the Tigers’ cleanup hitter, it’s often feast or famine since he leads the team in home runs (12) and strike outs (53). Batting .286, he has a knack for delivering in the clutch, such as his leadoff double in the LSU eighth to start a three-run rally that broke a 4-4 tie with Southern Miss on Saturday. FSU: Tim Becker, Sr. – The Seminoles’ 9-hole hitter, he smashed two homers and had four RBI in FSU’s Athens Regional opening win over Florida Atlantic. He’s a senior who spent three years on Florida State’s club baseball before walking on this season and earning a roster spot after a 25-minute tryout. Center Field LSU: Zach Watson, Jr. – A streaky hitter in the 5-hole batting .310 with seven homers and 41 RBI, Watson admits he gets jacked up in the postseason. “I love regional play, I feel like I turn my focus up a little more,” said Watson, who had seven RBI in the Baton Rouge Regional, including a three-run homer, a two-run homer and a game-winning two-run, seventh inning single in LSU’s Sunday win over Southern Miss to clinch the regional.

FSU: J.C. Flowers, Jr. – Doubles has an outfielder and reliever, he’s batting .278 as the Seminoles’ 6-hole hitter. His 13 homers are second on the team and is FSU’s best base stealer with 10 swipes in 12 attempts. Right Field LSU: Antoine Duplantis, Sr. – The Tigers’ all-time career leader in hits and 3-hole hitter who’s second on the team in batting (.319) and first in at-bats (270), hits (80) and RBI (64). Also, has a career-high 11 home runs this season, including a season-saving three-run game winning shot in a 3-2 victory at Arkansas that flipped LSU’s season in a positive direction. Since Duplantis’ big hit, the Tigers are 10-3.

FSU: Reese Albert, So. – Has missed 19 games this season battling a string of injuries, but as the 2-hole hitter he batted .429 (6-of-14) in the Athens Regional with two homers and five RBI. Designated Hitter LSU: Cade Beloso, Fr. – As a 5-hole hitter, he’s averaging .288 and is second on the team in homers (11) and RBI (52). He has two two-home run games this season and has won games with a three-run walk-off against Army and a two-run shot that provided the margin of victory against Cal. FSU: Robby Martin, Fr. – Selected as a member of the ACC’s All-Freshman team, FSU’s cleanup hitter is second on the team in batting average (.340), hits (67), doubles (17) and RBI (54). Catcher LSU: Saul Garza, So. – The MVP of the Baton Rouge Regional, Garza, who has batted in the 6 and 7-holes as of late, has raised his batting average over the last 20 games by 121 points from .188 on April 23 to .309 currently. In this stretch, he has hit .444 (32-of-72) with seven doubles, four homers, 15 RBI and 13 runs. FSU: Matheu Nelson, Fr. – Penciled in as the 5-hole hitter, Nelson is batting .270 and leads the team in hit by pitches with 15. Pitchers Starting Rotation LSU Landon Marceaux, Fr. (RH) – Battled himself early in the season by trying to strike out every batter, then fought arm soreness at various times throughout the season. Because of the latter, his 5-2 record in 13 starts with a 4.64 ERA is deceiving. Closer to the truth is his 41-to-19 strikeouts-to-walks ratio. In his last four starts, he’s allowed six runs in 23 innings, hasn’t given up more than two runs in each of those outings, struck out 17 and walked five. In the Baton Rouge Regional vs. Stony Brook, he allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings.

Cole Henry, Fr. (RH) – Was on the verge of becoming LSU’s No. 1 starter when arm problems sidelined him for a month. Has a 4-2 record in 10 starts, along with a 3.51 ERA in 56.1 innings. Since being hurt April 19 against Florida, he’s pitched just 6.2 innings in two games against South Carolina May 21 in the SEC Tournament and in Saturday’s Baton Rouge Regional win over Southern Miss when he threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout. Eric Walker, So. (RH) – After sitting out last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, Walker has worked hard to try and regain his freshman magic from two years ago when he was 8-2 with 3.48 ERA and a driving force that got LSU to the College World Series. Now, with a 5-4 record and 5.47 ERA, he’s not as effective as before but still can manage to locate enough pitches to give at least four solid innings per outing. FSU Drew Parrish, Jr. (LH) – FSU’s opening series starter, he’s 8-5 with a 5.07 ERA in 81.2 innings. He’s given up a team-high 16 home runs. In FSU’s 13-7 Athens Regional opening win over Florida Atlantic, he got tagged for five runs on eight hits in five innings but was still the winning pitcher in a game that the Seminoles hit six home runs. CJ Van Eyk, So. (RH) – With a 3.71 ERA, he leads FSU in wins (10-3), innings pitched (87.1) and strikeouts (115). Was credited with the win in FSU’s 12-3 Saturday Athens Regional victory over Georgia, allowing nine hits and three runs in eight innings while striking out nine. He blanked Georgia in the fourth through seven innings when FSU went from a 2-2 tie to a 12-2 lead. In his last eight starts, he’s 7-0 with a 2.68 ERA, throwing 47 innings and giving up just 14 earned runs while striking out 66. He’s 17-3 in his FSU career, third all-time in school history in win percentage (.850) for pitchers with at least 20 decisions. Conor Grady, So. (RH) – Entered FSU’s starting rotation late in the season after solid performances against Florida and Clemson. In the Athens Regional, he was the winning pitcher in Sunday’s clincher. Mixing sliders and fastballs, he allowed one run in seven innings, throwing 61 strikes in 101 pitches and scattering six hits. He has nine starts in 24 appearances and is 9-5 with 3.64 ERA. Relievers LSU Zack Hess, Jr. (RH) – After 26 starts over the last two seasons, he moved back to the bullpen at the start of May where was dynamite two years ago. That’s when he was given the nickname “Wild Thing” for his dominating performance in the College World Series as he appeared in five of the Tigers' seven games with three saves and 11 strikeouts in seven innings. Two of the saves were against Florida State when he recorded a strikeout in the ninth inning with two runners on in LSU's 5-4 CWS-opening win over the Seminoles and then three days later fired one scoreless inning with three strikeouts in 7-4 win. This season, he’s 4-5 with a 4.63 ERA and two saves, striking out 82, walking 33 and allowing a team-high 14 home runs. “I just try to go out there and pitch. I’m not trying to be a movie character or anything,” Hess said earlier this week. “For me, my primary concern is going out there and helping my team win.”