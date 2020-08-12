Examining LSU's remaining 2021 targets on defense
Over the last few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, LSU was able to reel in commitments from several players throughout quarantine, including four recruits in July.With 16 commits on board at this p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news