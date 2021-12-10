Exclusive: Brian Kelly Q&A with TigerDetails
On Friday morning while addressing a room full of Louisiana high school coaches, Brian Kelly joked that he wasn't sure if it was Friday or not. The new LSU head coach has had an active 10 days on t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news