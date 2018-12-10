LSU defensive line commitment Jaquelin Roy capped his junior season with a second consecutive Division II state championship.

Roy has been a force on the University Lab (La.) defense all season, playing both the 3-technique and at the 5-technique as a run-stuffer and a pass-rusher off the edge. Additionally, the 4-star lineman has made his presence felt on offense with some short-yardage touchdowns and big blocks in the title game last Friday afternoon.

Roy is the No. 5-ranked prospect in Louisiana and the No 8 defensive tackle in the nation, according to Rivals.

Here are the exclusive highlights of Roy, who committed to LSU in September and is the lone defensive tackle currently in the Tigers’ third-ranked recruiting class.