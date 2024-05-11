1. Oklahoma will hold on to their top five recruiting class through signing day.

Thune: FICTION. Oklahoma is undeniably off to a solid start in the 2025 class, as it has nabbed 15 total commits and could grab two or three more by the end of May. But I wouldn’t pick Oklahoma for Ty Haywood or Michael Fasusi at the moment, and the only other five-star that could feasibly wind up a Sooner is elite safety Jonah Williams. Although OU is in solid shape with Williams, that recruitment will be a drawn-out battle till the end. In order to secure a top-five class, the Sooners would probably need multiple five-stars among the group to help weigh it down from the top. I don’t perceive that to be a likely outcome. So though Oklahoma’s class is stocked with blue-chip talent and some wickedly underrated prospects, I would project that the Sooners land in the range of No. 6 to No. 10 nationally. That’s an endgame with which Brent Venables and his staff will be perfectly content, as they’ll trust their evals and are not prone to chase a top-ranked class simply for the sake of hype. Levenson: FICTION. I am in complete agreeance with Thune on this topic. While the Sooners have a very impressive haul to this point, there is just not enough hope to land some of the elite, top of the line, talents to finish out this class that would be required to fend off some programs behind them. Programs such as Texas A&M, Alabama, Oregon and Texas are four that are trending for a handful of five-star prospects. What could make this interesting is how the Sooners' season plays out. If they show to be competitive immediately in the SEC, they may be able to sway some back their direction, but as of now, I would look at the 6-12 range as a likely finishing position.

2. A quarterback other than Connor Weigman will start a game this season for Texas A&M.

Rosow: FICTION. Connor Weigman is the best quarterback on the Aggies' roster and when fully healthy, he is one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. Prior to a fluke injury last year, he averaged just north of 300 yards per game. While the former five-star has had injury issues in the first handful of years to start his career, this year should be the one we see him piece it all together. If healthy, Weigman will be the man from start to finish. Levenson: FACT. Unfortunately for the talented signal caller Weigman, we have not been able to see him in more than four games in a single season since he arrived to College Station in 2022. Weigman has shown flashes of brilliance on the field in his eight games, but I worry about his ability to withstand a full season all while learning a completely new system and offense. Mike Elko admittedly said Weigman was limited this spring due to his foot injury from a season ago. With quarterbacks down the roster such as Jaylen Henderson and Marcel Reed, will they, at some point in the season, be a better physical choice to take the reigns? There is hope Weigman is ready to go for the season, but starting the year off with a tough opponent in Notre Dame and a road SEC game in week three is not an ideal timeframe for Weigman to shake the rust. I am not sure what the reason will be, but I foresee moments in the fall a second quarterback will take snaps for the Aggies.

3. Brian Kelly’s NIL comments will negatively impact LSU’s recruiting.