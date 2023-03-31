Kim Mulkey is in her second season at LSU and the Tigers are two games away from potentially winning it all.

But first, LSU has to get past Virginia Tech in the Final Four.

LSU (32-2) will play in its sixth Final Four and first since 2008 on Friday against Virginia Tech (31-4) in American Airlines Arena at 6:10 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Tigers will be in search of their first National Championship game appearance.

The Hokies hosted the Blacksburg Regional, won 58-33 over No. 16 seed Chattanooga 58-33 in first round and won 72-60 over South Dakota State in second round, beat No. 4 seed Tennessee 73-64 in Seattle Regional 3 semifinal, beat No. 3 seed Ohio State 84-74 in Seattle Regional 3 championship game.

The last time these two teams played was in 2006 with LSU winning, 70-30.

The game will air on ESPN with Ryan Rucco, Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe. It was also air on ESPN2 with The Bird and Taurasi Show as well as a simulcast on ESPNU.

Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, including LSUsports.net/live, the LSU Sports Mobile Apps, and locally on 100.7 FM in Baton Rouge. The game will also be available on the radio nationally on SiriusXM (channel 84) and on Westwood One.