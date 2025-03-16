Finding Hope in Hard Times: LSU’s path forward under Matt McMahon

(Photo by Wesley Hale-Imagn Images)

Winston Churchill once said “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” Few quotes could more aptly describe the current state of LSU Basketball under Matt McMahon than Churchill's timeless words about perseverance. As the Tigers trudged off the court following their 91-62 dismantling at the hands of Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament, the 29-point margin reflected a program experiencing the "failure" portion of Churchill's wisdom. At 14-18 overall, LSU's season ended not with the triumph of March Madness, but with the sobering reality of a rebuild still finding its footing. Yet for McMahon and his program, it's precisely "the courage to continue" that now defines their journey—a willingness to push forward through disappointment, maintain vision amid setbacks, and build methodically toward a future where success, while not yet a reality, remains the unwavering goal.

Failure is not fatal

The road to restoration is rarely linear, and McMahon's Tigers have embodied this truth throughout his tenure. When the coach arrived in Baton Rouge in March 2022, he inherited a program gutted by the previous coaching change and NCAA investigation fallout. The first season's 14-19 record wasn't unexpected, but rather the necessary starting point for what Churchill might have called "the end of the beginning." In year two, the program showed progress with a 17-16 record and an NIT invitation. However, year three (2024) brought a small step backwards as evidenced by the final 14-18 record and Wednesday's 91-62 first round exit in the SEC Tournament. Despite this setback, the foundation for future success continues to take shape beneath the surface of the disappointing results.

The courage to continue

The courage to continue for LSU comes in many forms. It's visible in McMahon's recruiting victories, securing top-100 talent despite a losing record during the first three years of his tenure. It manifests in the administration's commitment to improving NIL resources, recognizing that modern program building requires financial fortitude alongside tactical acumen. And perhaps most importantly, it lives in the Tiger faithful who now must find the resolve to trust the process. As the program turns toward year four, the narrative isn't just about hoping for more wins—it's about trusting the process that delivers them. Churchill, who led Britain through its darkest hours before seeing victory, would recognize the work happening in Baton Rouge: the daily grind of practice, the relentless recruiting calls, the player development that happens far from public view. "This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning," Churchill famously said during WWII. For McMahon's Tigers, the parallel is clear—they've endured the difficult early stages, established their culture, and assembled young talent that promises better days ahead. The courage to continue now becomes about consistency—maintaining belief when results fluctuate, trusting player development when immediate gratification tempts, and remembering that success takes process. In Churchill's England, citizens withstood the Blitz with the understanding that better days would come if they simply held firm. In McMahon's LSU, players and fans alike must embody that same resolve—knowing that in college basketball, as in life's greatest challenges, it is indeed the courage to continue that ultimately determines who succeeds.

The Path Forward: Building blocks already in place

In the shadow of a challenging season, the blueprint for LSU basketball's resurgence continues to take shape under McMahon's guidance. The cupboard is far from bare at LSU. With freshmen like Vyctorius Miller, Robert Miller, and Curtis Givens III already showing flashes of high-level potential, McMahon has secured building blocks that align with his long-term vision. The challenge now becomes two-fold: retention and reinforcement.

Vyctorius Miller emerged as one of LSU's more productive freshmen, averaging 8.9 points across 25 games while shooting a respectable 44.7% from the field. Though he started only 5 games, his 19.0 minutes per game reflect his value to the rotation. Miller demonstrated scoring versatility from multiple levels. His ability to contribute significantly off the bench shows he can be an instant-offense weapon as he develops into a potential star wing.

An efficient interior presence (61.5% FG) with natural shot-blocking instincts (29 blocks). Robert Miller's combination of finishing ability and defensive impact offers LSU a developing frontcourt anchor. With increased minutes and offensive touches, he has the potential to become a dominant two-way post player in the SEC.

Despite shooting struggles (26.9% FG), former four-star guard Curtis Givens showed promising playmaking ability with a positive assist-to-turnover ratio. His 12 starts as a freshman point to the coaching staff's confidence in his development. His court vision and defensive instincts (16 steals) suggest he could grow into a reliable floor general as his shooting touch matures.

Retention: The first critical step

In today's college basketball landscape, dominated by transfer portal movement and NIL considerations, retention has become as crucial as recruitment itself. For LSU, keeping this young core intact represents the foundation of McMahon's rebuilding strategy. The Tigers must leverage their SEC platform, passionate fanbase, and growing NIL resources to ensure these promising players see Baton Rouge as their long-term basketball home. Bringing all three true freshmen back—Vyctorius Miller, Robert Miller, and Curtis Givens III—alongside would-be seniors Jalen Reed, Daimion Collins and would-be junior Mike Williams III would give McMahon a battle-tested nucleus around which to continue building in 2025 and beyond. This six-man core would provide continuity in a sport where roster turnover often resets development timelines. Reed and Collins could provide the veteran leadership while the sophomores make the typical freshman-to-sophomore leap that often defines program trajectory. Such stability would allow McMahon to target specific needs through the portal rather than constantly rebuilding his foundation.

The Reinforcement: Building toward success

For McMahon, the 2025 recruiting class represents another critical junction in this rebuild. Adding complementary pieces to this developing core could accelerate its competitive timeline – and LSU has already secured impressive reinforcements. The Tigers have signed three more top-100 talents in the class of 2025 to pair with their promising trio from 2024. Four-star shooting guard Mazi Mosely, four-star point guard Jalen Reece, and 6-foot-11 four-star center Matt Gilhool all committed and signed during the early signing period, positioning LSU with the 11th ranked recruiting class for 2025.

Adding this trio of top talent to the roster in 2025, in addition to strategically targeting key pieces in the transfer portal, would significantly strengthen LSU's talent base and potentially accelerate the timeline for competitive relevance in a loaded SEC. The Churchill parallel extends here too – victory rarely comes from a single battle but rather from a sustained campaign of thoughtful decisions. LSU's basketball resurgence won't result from one recruiting class or transfer haul, but from the methodical accumulation of talent that fits McMahon's system and culture. What separates successful rebuilds from failed ones often comes down to patience with development while showing enough progress to maintain momentum. The Tigers' young core suggests the foundation is stabilizing, but the coming months of retention, recruitment, and portal management will determine whether this foundation supports a program ready to climb the SEC standings or faces another cycle of reconstruction.

