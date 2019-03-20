JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – LSU was the third of the eight NCAA tournament teams to work out in the Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum Wednesday.

The No. 3 seed and SEC regular season champion Tigers (26-6) play No. 14 seed and Ivy League tourney champion Yale (22-7) at 11:40 a.m on Thursday. TruTV will telecast the game.

The Tigers are playing their third game without head coach Will Wade, who remains suspended by university officials for his refusal to meet with them about his alleged role in a federally-investigated recruiting scandal.

LSU interim coach Tony Benford, who’s 1-1 since replacing Wade, said here during a press conference that the Tigers’ settling into a routine has helped ease the absence of Wade.

“I don't think it's gotten easier, but the guys I think now are accustomed that Coach (Wade) is not around right now,” Benford said. “They're hearing my voice, Coach (Greg) Heiar's voice and Coach (Bill) Armstrong, and they understand that.

"I think every championship team that I've been a part of, associated with, it's always about the players. Players have taken ownership of their teams, and that's the reason we were able to win the SEC championship is because of our players.

Yale coach James Jones said his team is ready to take on the Tigers.

“I think our guys in the locker room are confident about who they are and about the guys that are sitting next to them.,” Jones said. “If you have a belief that you can win, it's got to start there.

“So there's no fear in the guys' eyes, and we watch some tape of LSU play yesterday and I saw some guys twitching a little bit when they saw a lob dunk or Naz (Reid) going up and tipping it back in, or Skylar (Mays) hammering it on somebody's head. Again, we've got some pretty good highlights from our club as well. I think there is a lot of confidence in the room and it is derived from wins that you've had in the past.”

Here's a look at three videos from LSU’s Wednesday morning public workout and one from Yale:



