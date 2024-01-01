On New Years Day, the LSU Tigers faced off with the Wisconsin Badgers in one of the best bowl games of the season. The Tigers found themselves trailing by as much as 14 in this game, but they came back behind a big second half effort from Garrett Nussmeier and the defense to win 35-31 and secure their second straight 10-win season. This game was filled with big plays from both teams, but here are the five plays I thought made the biggest impact in determining the outcome of this game.

5. Nussmeier first touchdown pass to Brian Thomas

I could've put the touchdown pass to Chris Hilton in this spot because it was equally, if not more important, but I felt this play was where Nussmeier really started feeling himself. Down by 14 after a Wisconsin touchdown to open the second half, it felt like this was a do-or-die drive for the Tigers offense. They needed points desperately and Nussmeier needed to deliver after an average first half. After a Josh Williams run lost a yard on the first play of the drive, Nussmeier hit three straight passes of 14, 17 and 38 yards capped off by a beautiful pass to Brian Thomas Jr. for the score. After this drive, Nussmeier went berserk, completing 10 of his final 15 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns to close this game out. Again, probably could've put Hilton's touchdown here since it tied the game at 28, but this was the play where I think Nussmeier truly believed he could lead this comeback.

4. Mekhi Wingo's first sack

Let me set the scene: The Tigers were trailing by three points and Wisconsin had the ball and were driving down the field. Tanner Mordecai just connected on a 24-yard pass to Trech Kekahuna on third and eight and had the Badgers on the edge of field goal range. With a field goal, the Badgers could take a six point lead, but if they managed to score a touchdown, that very well could've been the game. On first and second down, the Tigers defense held the Badgers to zero yards, causing a third and ten situation. Mordecai dropped back to pass, but was swallowed up by Mekhi Wingo for his first sack of the night. The three yard loss pushed the Badgers out of a field goal range (I don't know if they would've attempted a 51 yarder after missing one earlier, but for the sake of the story, we'll say they would've). Wisconsin would punt and pin the Tigers deep in their own territory, but that didn't end up mattering because of the plays in the No. 2 spot.

3. Tigers goal line stand

After finding themselves in a 28-14 hole, the Tigers mounted a comeback to tie the game at 28 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Things were looking up for the Tigers until Tanner Mordecai hit Bryson Green for a 36-yard gain all the way down to the one yard line. On first and goal from the one, Mordecai tried to run it in for the touchdown, but Major Burns stepped up and tackled him for a five yard loss. On second and goal from the five, Jackson Acker rushed up the middle, but was stuffed at the two yard line. On third and goal, the Tigers defense stuffed Ackers again, forcing the Badgers to kick a field goal. Instead of extending the lead to seven, Wisconsin was forced to make it a three point game. In the end, the four points left off the board for Wisconsin was the difference maker as the Tigers won 35-31.

2. Back-to-back big throws on 98 yard TD drive

Garrett Nussmeier made some big throws on Monday, but none bigger than the two throws to Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton Jr. on the Tigers final offensive possession. The Badgers pinned the Tigers on the two yard line with just over five minutes to go in the game. Down by three, Nussmeier needed to at least get LSU into field goal range to extend the game. On the first four plays of the drive, the Tigers picked up just 11 yards, but it gave them some breathing room. Then, on the fifth play, Nussmeier hit Lacy down the right sideline for a big 37-yard gain to get them to midfield. On the ensuing play, Nussmeier once again connected on a big throw, this time to Chris Hilton on the left side of the field to put them in a goal-to-go situation. Those two plays set the Tigers up for the eventual game winning touchdown to Brian Thomas Jr. and secured their second 10-win season in a row.

1. Three straight sacks on Wisconsin's final drive