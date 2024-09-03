(Photo by Stephen Sylvanie)

As we all know, LSU suffered their fifth straight season-opening loss to USC on Sunday night. It was a close game from the opening kick to the final play, but in the end the Trojans got the best of the Tigers. Throughout the entire game, both sides made some big plays, but it was the Trojans who were able to make the final, and biggest, play of them all. Today, we're going to look back at the five biggest plays from Sunday's game and see how they effected the outcome.

5. USC fourth down stop on opening drive

The LSU offense came out of the gates pretty hot on Sunday. They drove methodically down the field and set themselves up on USC's three yard line with a chance to take a big 7-0 lead early in this game. After burning a timeout and killing their momentum, I thought the Tigers were going to just go out and kick the field goal, but instead, they went for it on fourth (which I thought was the right idea before the timeout) and couldn't pick it up. Nussmeier dropped back to pass, but was immediately pressured by USC's defense and threw the ball out of bounds in the direction of CJ Daniels. The play had no time to develop, and therefore had no chance of succedding. This would've been higher on the list, but LSU had plenty of chances to recover and win this game down the stretch, but they just couldn't get it done.

4. Major Burns offsides gives USC free play touchdown

On USC's second to last drive of the game, the Trojans had a first-and-ten on LSU's 28 yard line. They were down 17-13, but had a chance to take the lead in the game with a touchdown. Moss lined up in the shotgun and got Major Burns to bite on a hard count, which drew an offsides penalty. Moss saw the flag and immediately took a deep shot to Ja'Kobi Lane, who beat Ashton Stamps for a 28-yard touchdown. Two major problems with this play. One, Burns bit on the hard count and jumped offsides by over a yard. Just bad discipline. Two, Stamps was flat on his feet and just let Lane run right by him for the score. It wasn't horrible coverage and it took a really good throw to complete it, but he probably could've made a play on the ball if he'd anticipated the go route after Burns jumped. This isn't higher because the Trojans were in scoring position and very well could've just scored a touchdown later in the drive, but it just shows some of the unforced errors that plagued them all game.

3. John Emery stuffed on third-and-one

After taking a 17-13 lead in the third quarter, LSU's defense got two stops and gave the offense two chances to go put this game out of reach, but they couldn't do it. This whole drive was bad, but what really capped it off was John Emery being stuffed behind the line on third-and-one. On first down, Emery rushed up the middle and lost five yards on the play before a 14-yard completion to Ka'Morreun Pimpton set them up with third-and-one. We've heard all offseason about LSU's offensive line being one of the best in the nation, but they were not good in the run game on Sunday. On third down, it felt like the Tigers should've been able to push USC around and gain at least one yard, right? Well, that didn't happen and instead, the Trojans front seven just completely dominated LSU's and stuffed Emery for a loss. LSU punted and on the ensuing drive, USC scored to take the lead once again. If LSU gets that first down and scores, it's a 10 point game and the Trojans would've been hard pressed to find a way to win, but the offense couldn't get it done after the defense gave them multiple chances.

2. Bad third down play call on final drive

After their defense gave up the go ahead touchdown to the Trojans, LSU got the ball back with over five minutes on the clock with a chance to drive down the field and retake the lead with a touchdown. The Tigers came out on third-and-eight on USC's 14 yard line with three receivers to the right of Nussmeier, but he motioned Lacy to the left side of the field. He got a bit confused and hesitated, then Nussmeier snapped the ball too early, which drew an illegal motion penalty. It didn't matter though, because Nussmeier stared Lacy down and threw a ball into double coverage, which was broken up. The penalty would've negated any completion anyways, but it just felt like a poor play call in that moment. Nussmeier had done well finding his open target all game, but they drew up a play which essentially had one read. Since they couldn't convert, the Tigers settled for a game-tying field goal and handed the ball back to Miller Moss and USC with just under two minutes on the clock, and we all know what happened after that.

1. Kyron Hudson 20-yard catch to set up game winning touchdown