Five biggest visitors for LSU vs Ole Miss

(Photo by Sam Spiegelman)

The LSU Tigers are hosting a very impressive list of visitors for this Saturday's game against Ole Miss. They have four and five-stars from across the country coming in witness Death Valley at its best. There have been few recruiting weekends that rival just how big this one is, so today we're going to dive into the five biggest visitors who will be on campus this weekend. For the full visitor list, check here.

The biggest visitor who will be on campus this weekend is five-star LSU commit, DJ Pickett. The Zephyrhills, Fl. native has already committed to LSU, but schools across the country, most notably Miami, are still recruiting him hard in hopes of a flip. This is a massive weekend for Corey Raymond and Co. as they try to secure Pickett's commitment. We know the Tigers will role out the red carpet for one of the best DBs in the class, so a top-10 win would just be the icing on the cake.

The 2027 class rankings just recently came out, and coming in as the No. 2 overall player is none other than Baton Rouge's own, Elijah Haven. The five-star QB is one of the best players in the country and is enjoying a very strong sophomore season at Dunham. Since his first visit during the Nicholls game where he received an official offer from LSU, the Tigers have been considered the front runners for Haven's talents, but there is still a very long ways to go in his recruitment. It is imperative that LSU keeps the Baton Rouge native in the boot, so this visit, along with every one that comes after, carries major importance.

Another 2025 five-star LSU commit is going to be in town this weekend. Harlem Berry, who is a top-15 player and the No. 1 overall running back in the class, is expected to be in Tiger Stadium for this top-15 matchup. Berry has been on campus multiple times now, including a visit just a couple weeks ago, and there doesn't seem to be too much concern about a potential flip, but it never hurts to put on a good show for an in-state five-star.

Anthony Jones, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound five-star edge rusher in the 2026 class, is also expected to be on campus this weekend. The Mobile, Al. native is being heavily recruited by Alabama and Auburn, who are doing their best to keep him in-state, but Jones has already visited with Florida and will be making stops at LSU, Miami and potentially Georgia in the coming weeks. It's going to be hard to pull Jones away from Bama, Auburn or any of the other schools, but the Tigers are not giving up just yet. Kevin People and Bo Davis can be very persuasive, and if the Tigers can knock off Ole Miss in front of a packed Tiger Stadium, Jones might having second thoughts about staying home.