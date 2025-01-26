Five former Tigers advanced to Conference Championship weekend

The LSU Tigers have always been known for their ability to produce NFL talent. Just over the past few years we've seen the Tigers produce the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Jayden Daniels, Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, Derek Stingley and plenty others.

When the NFL playoffs began, the Tigers had 23 players on playoff rosters, but now that we're down to the semifinals, that number has dropped down to five. Of the four teams remaining, three of them have at least one former Tiger on their roster.

Jayden Daniels obviously highlights this group of five players. He's the Washington Commanders starting quarterback and has been on fire in his first year as a starter. He's on track to win Offensive Rookie of the Year after totaling 4,459 yards and 31 touchdowns in the regular season. In the playoffs, he's been even better, totaling 651 yards and four scores in two road wins over the Buccaneers and Lions.

He became just the fifth rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game and the first since 2009 with their 23-20 win over the Buccaneers. Then, he became just the sixth rookie to make the conference championship round when they beat the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in a shootout last Sunday - and he's the only rookie to advance this far without a top-three scoring defense (Commanders rank 18th).

It has been an exceptional season for Daniels, who now advances to face the Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship at 2pm CT on Sunday.

On the other side of the field, the Eagles have two former Tigers on their roster, but both of them are currently on the practice squad. Former LSU safety Andre Sam and former LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price are both on the Eagles PS and are not expected to play on Sunday.

Later that evening, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills face off in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs are the only team that doesn't feature a former Tiger (Clyde Edwards-Helair was cut in December and signed with the Saints), but the Bills have two former Tigers on their squad, one of whom is on the active roster. Will Clapp is currently on the practice squad and not expected to play on Sunday, but Reid Ferguson, who has been the Bills long snapper for a long time now and is considered one of the best long snappers in the league, will start. In the postseason, Ferguson helped Tyler Bass go 5-for-5 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points, and he should be on the field a healthy amount against the Chiefs.

If you're a LSU fan, you're probably pulling for the Commanders to win it all. Jayden Daniels should've been a national champion at LSU if it weren't for a historically bad defense, but just a year later, he could make up for it with a Super Bowl ring.