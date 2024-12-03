Five LSU Tigers who could enter the transfer portal this offseason

(Photo by Matthew Hinton)

With the 2024 regular season over, the transfer portal is about to be flooded with talent from across the country. We've already seen a ton of players - including two former LSU Tigers - hit the portal, and there will be plenty more to come. Rickie Collins and Landon Ibieta already intend to enter their name into the transfer portal, and I can guarantee you right now that they will not be the last ones from LSU. Here are five LSU players I could see entering the portal this offseason:

One of the big names I could see entering the transfer portal is former four-star WR, Shelton Sampson Jr. The Baton rouge native came to LSU with some high expectations, but hasn't quite lived up to them. He appeared in two games in 2023 before redshirting. Then in his sophomore season, Sampson appeared in eight games, totaling 104 snaps and six targets, but never caught a pass. Kyren Lacy is leaving, but the Tigers are expected to retain a ton of talent at wide receiver, including CJ Daniels, Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker, Zavion Thomas and Chris Hilton. I would also be pretty shocked if they didn't add at least one receiver in the transfer portal, preferably a big bodied deep threat. Sampson's love for LSU and the state of Louisiana might be enough to make him stay, but I wouldn't be shocked at all if he ends up leaving this offseason.

Javien Toviano is another candidate to enter the transfer portal. The sophomore cornerback/safety appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, starting three, but after an arrest this offseason, Toviano saw the field for just 49 snaps in 2024. Ashton Stamps is expected to return as well as guys like PJ Woodland and possibly Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson. On top of that, LSU is bringing in a very exciting group of freshman in the secondary, which includes five-star DJ Pickett and a trio of four-stars in Kade Phillips, Aidan Anding and Jacob Bradford. The DB room is going to become very crowded very fast. Couple that with the fact that he hardly saw the field this year, and it seems like he could be a potential portalee.

The reason I said "possibly Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson" when talking about LSU's returnees at defensive back is because I think they are both candidates to enter the portal this offseason. Both of these guys got some playing time early in the year, but failed to see the field down the stretch. I could see a scenario where one of them leaves and one returns, I just don't know which would stay and which would go, so I'm coupling them in as one.

As a true freshman, Da'Shawn Womack caught the eye of many Tiger fans, totaling 1.5 sacks and eight pressures on just 52 pass rush snaps. It looked like he would be in line for a pretty strong sophomore season, but Womack played just 100 total snaps, recording one sack and 13 pressures on 64 pass rush snaps, and didn't appear in the final two games of the season. Womack wasn't listed on the Tigers injury report for either of the final two games. This came after Brian Kelly said guys who weren't willing to help this team get better after the three-game losing streak wouldn't play in the final two games. It would be unfortunate to see Womack go. He has a very high ceiling, as you can see from his stats, but it seems like his time in Baton Rouge hasn't gone the way he or Brian Kelly envisioned.