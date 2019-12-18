With the entire recruiting world watching, five-star South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch took the stage, which on this day was the Hammond High School gymnasium, with ESPN cameras broadcasting it to a national audience, and committed to his home state South Carolina Gamecocks.

The elite prospect was being pursued by just about all the heavy-hitters, including the likes of LSU, Alabama, Clemson and Georgia, among a slew of others, but ultimately chose to play his collegiate ball in his backyard.

LSU made a strong impression on Burch and his family during his visit to Baton Rouge, which led to a desire to play for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers. But the Gamecocks reemerged as a contender in the final month, ultimately convincing the five-star to stay home.

Prospect Breakdown:

Burch is a dynamic edge defender that can affect both the running and passing game. At nearly 6-6 and hovering around 260 pounds, Burch has a lean frame that can pack a punch. He possess some quick twitch movements and accelerates really well for his size. He plays running back and all over the defensive line for his high school team, showcasing his athleticism.



Burch possess good initial quickness out of his stance, while maintaining a low pad level. He shoes great upper body strength which he uses, coupled with his length, to thwart blockers attempts to neutralize him. His shows a wide array of moves and he usually finishes when he gets there. Burch's ability to bend and accelerate for his size is extremely rare and is one of the attributes that have attracted schools from far and wide to his doorstep.





