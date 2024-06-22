Five-star QB Bryce Underwood returns to LSU: 'It feels more like home'
Bryce Underwood was back in Baton Rouge for LSU's Friday Night Lights this week.Last year at this time, the five-star QB was getting another taste of life as a Tiger. This time around, he's the fac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news