Gilbert, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect, said his bond with Tigers assistant Joe Brady and his future role in the Tigers offense is what put LSU over the top.

"Not even my mom knew," Gilbert said after the decision. "I kept it quiet because I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision for me. Everyone in my family is going to support me not matter where I go and I'm going to LSU."

Gilbert put on the LSU hat and his family members let out audible gasps, as he shocked most in attendance with his decision.

ATLANTA -- When he walked on the stage to announce his commitment decision on Wednesday night, Arik Gilbert put five hats on the table, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Texas A&M and Alabama. Most believed that three hats -- LSU, Clemson and Texas A&M -- were just there to fill out the table. As it turns out, Gilbert had everyone, including his father, fooled.

"Their new offense played a big part," Gilbert said. "I saw it and I was impressed and with talking to Coach Brady, he's just a genius and I've really liked what I've seen from them."

LSU has playmakers all over the field, especially at wide receiver, and Gilbert said he thinks he can just add to the potent Tigers offense.

"They see me just spreading the field a little more," Gilbert said. "Obviously they're going to have playmaking receivers on the outside so they will use me on the inside to just be that much more dangerous."

During his last visit to Baton Rouge, Gilbert said he got the feeling that it would be his future home.

"Just the atmosphere of the stadium and the family environment," Gilbert said. "Talking to Coach O and Coach Brady, I knew it was the right fit for me."

Gilbert said he had been leaning toward the Tigers for a while and had to work hard to keep his choice under wraps.

"I knew it was LSU pretty much from the start of the season," Gilbert said. "It was kind of tough to keep it secret with everyone asking me but I kept it secret."

Gilbert has already been bonding with other LSU commits and said he's closest with Jermaine Burton, who used to play with Gilbert in the Atlanta area.

"We have known each other a long time and he loves it down there."

Gilbert said he's now shutting his recruitment down and doesn't have any plans to visit schools.

"This is it. I'm a Tiger," Gilbert said. "It feels awesome. I'm glad to be a Tiger."