The 6-foot, 165-pound receiver out of Duncanville, Texas is the No. 1 ranked receiver and the No. 4 overall player in the 2025 class. He verbally committed to LSU back in August of 2023, but after nearly nine months, he has officially backed out of his commitment.

The Tigers had an absolute juggernaut of a 2025 recruiting class that featured the No. 1 quarterback (Bryce Underwood), the No. 1 receiver (Dakorien Moore) and the No. 2 running back (Harlem Berry). While their 2025 class is still very impressive, the loss of Moore is still huge. The only other receiver in their 2025 class to this point is TaRon Francis, a four-star New Orleans native.

The Tigers class, which ranked as high as second in the country, now falls to No. 4 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

With Moore decommiting, Brian Kelly and LSU need to put all their attention on holding onto Underwood, Berry and the rest of their 2025 class and make sure they put pen to paper on national signing day.