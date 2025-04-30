Five Tigers who could be early selections in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft came and went this past weekend with a new generation of LSU talent ready to hit the pro ranks. We saw guys like Will Campbell, Mason Taylor, Sai'vion Jones and Emery Jones get drafted in the first three rounds this weekend, but next year's pool of LSU talent might be even better. Today, we're going to look at five LSU players who could hear their name called early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Garrett Nussmeier is the obvious candidate to be drafted early. LSU's QB1 is already in top-five discussions after a strong first year as a starter. Nussmeier had his peaks and his valleys, but he threw for over 4,000 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. We've seen a couple of LSU quarterbacks take massive leaps in year two, and if Nussmeier can take a Jayden Daniels-like jump in 2025, the sky is the limit for one of the more talented signal callers in the class.

Ever since Harold Perkins broke out as a true freshman, NFL teams have been waiting to get their hands on him. It looked like he would be a first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Perkins tore his ACL early in the 2024 season and decided to return to LSU for one more year. Blake Baker has confirmed he will play the STAR position to maximize his abilities, and if he can have another freshman-like season, he could be the first linebacker off the board.

Speaking of guys who could be the first linebacker off the board, Whit Weeks is another Tiger who could hear his name called early in the draft. The rising junior had a strong freshman campaign before a breakout sophomore season made him one of the best linebackers in the country. NFL Combine and Pro Day testing will dictate a lot, but there's no questioning his abilities on the field. Of course, Weeks has the opportunity to return to LSU for his senior season if he doesn't want to enter the draft, but if he has another year similar to his sophomore season, it will be hard to get him back.

We all know LSU's history of producing wide receiver talent, and I think Aaron Anderson will be the top LSU WR prospect in next year's draft. They have a few guys who will also be in the conversation (Barion Brown, Chris Hilton, maybe even Nic Anderson), but Anderson has the best connection with Nussmeier and could very well be LSU's leading receiver again in 2025. His size my limit how high he can go in the draft, but there's always a need for a fast, shifty receiver in the NFL.