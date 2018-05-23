HOW THEY SCORED

LSU second inning – With one out, Beau Jordan reached on an error by second baseman Blake Reese. Jake Slaughter hit a two-run homer over the leftfield fence. LSU 2, FLORIDA 0

LSU third inning – With one out, Antoine Duplantis reached on an error by Reese. Duplantis stole second. After Austin Bain grounded out to the shortstop, Duplantis scored on a single by Daniel Cabrera. LSU 3, FLORIDA 0

Florida third inning – Nick Horvath singled and Cal Greenfield walked. Horvath scored on a double by Deacon Liput. Greenfield scored on a ground out to the second baseman by Nelson Maldonado. Liput scored on a single by Jonathan India. LSU 3, FLORIDA 3

Florida fifth inning – With one out, Maldonado walked and India singled. Maldonado was forced at third on a ground ball to the third baseman by Wil Dalton. India advanced to third on a wild pitch by Ma’Khail Hilliard and scored on a single by Langsworthy. FLORIDA 4, LSU 3

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Trailing by one run, LSU had a great opportunity to take the lead in the eighth inning. Florida reliever Jordan Butler walked Bain and gave up a single by Cabrera. Nick Coomes was asked to sacrifice the runners over. But, he popped out to the catcher. The Gators then went to their closer Michael Byrne. Beau Jordan grounded out to the second baseman with both runners moving into scoring position. Slaughter hit a sharp ground ball which the third baseman India dove for and caught. India threw out Slaughter to end the inning. India’s play robbed Slaughter of a two-run double.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Cabrera continued his hot hitting as he went 2-for-4. Cabrera singled with two out in the third to drive home a run which put the Tigers in front 3-0. Cabrera also singled to start a potential rally in the eighth inning. Cabrera now has a ten-game hitting streak. He is batting .500 (18-for-36) during this stretch. Relief pitcher Cam Sanders kept LSU in the game when he took over for Hilliard. Sanders permitted one batter to reach base in 3.1 innings. He walked none and struck out four. Sanders retired Brady Smith on a ground out with two runners on base when he replaced Hilliard in the fifth.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Florida 8, LSU 5

Errors: LSU 2, Florida 4

Left on base: LSU 8, Florida 5

Walks issued: Florida 2, LSU 3

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 8, Florida 6

Stolen bases: LSU 2, Florida 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Daniel Cabrera: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Jake Slaughter: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Cam Sanders: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 4 K

FLORIDA

Nick Horvath: 2-for-3, 1 run scored

Jonathan India: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Tommy Mace: 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Zach Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Coomes was the catcher and Hilliard was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Watson extended his hitting streak to six games with a two-out single in the ninth. Beau Jordan went 0-for-3 and had his six-game hitting streak end. . .Mace, a freshman, kept LSU under control. Two of the three runs he allowed were unearned due to errors by Reese. The Tigers had a runner at second with no outs in the fourth. Mace struck out Slaughter, got Hughes to fly out to the leftfielder and Broussard to ground out to the shortstop. LSU had runners on first and second with one out in the sixth after India made errors on back-to-back plays. Slaughter popped out to the shortstop and Hughes was called out on strikes. . .Hilliard had control problems. He walked only three batters in 4.2 innings, but he was constantly behind the hitters. The Gators put seven runners in scoring position against Hilliard and four scored. . .Coomes threw out two runners trying to steal second base. . .The Tigers have dropped four consecutive postseason games to Florida – three by one run. LSU lost 1-0 to the Gators in the 2016 SEC tournament and 4-3 and 6-1 in the 2017 College World Series. . .The Tigers are 34-24, while Florida is 42-15. . .AJ Labas has a sore shoulder and will not be available to pitch for LSU on Thursday.

UP NEXT

LSU will meet the loser of the South Carolina-Arkansas game in an elimination game at the SEC tournament Thursday at Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Central. The Gamecocks (33-22) played the Razorbacks (37-17) in a first-round game Wednesday night. The LSU-South Carolina/Arkansas game will be available on the SEC Network.