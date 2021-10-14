LSU is reeling, injuries are mounting and Ed Orgeron's coaching seat has heated up aggressively.

Back-to-back losses in SEC matchups considered among the most winnable have dropped the Tigers to 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in league play.

Now, No. 20 Florida (3-2, 1-2) visits Baton Rouge for the last game in Tiger Stadium in nearly a month.

Nick de la Torre of Gators Territory chatted with the Tiger Details staff this week about the matchup fro the Florida perspective and the opportunity and challenges the Gators see awaiting.

Check out some of the conversation below and check the site for more information.