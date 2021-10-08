Floyd hopes to develop into more of a complete pitcher in 2022
When your fastball regularly sits in the low to mid 90’s, you can get a lot of people out on the high school level. Through his first seven appearances his freshman season, Ty Floyd’s heater was wo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news