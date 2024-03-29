Even in the midst of a season, Jay Johnson and LSU are working hard on the recruiting trail, earning a commitment from former Arizona 1B/OF, Trevor Schmidt.

Schmidt was Perfect Game's No. 127 prospect in 2022 and originally committed to play at Arizona, Jay Johnson's former school. He would redshirt his freshman season before transferring to Fullerton College, a JUCO located in Fullerton, California.

Schmidt is in the middle of his first season with the Hornets. He's appeared in 27 games and is batting .345 with 12 home runs, six doubles, 51 RBI's and 21 walks in 110 at bats. He's had six games with 3+ hits and eight games with 3+ RBI's, including one game with nine RBI's.

Schmidt will join a loaded LSU outfield that's set to lose just one starter, Mac Bingham, after this season. Jared Jones is virtually a lock to start at first base next season, so if Schmidt is going to see the field, it's likely going to be in the outfield.

The 6-foot-1 1B/OF is currently playing first base at Fullerton, but he was listed as an outfielder out of high school.

Schmidt's commitment came at an unusual time as the Tigers are in the middle of their series with No. 1 ranked Arkansas, but that just goes to show you how much work Jay Johnson and his staff put in during the season.