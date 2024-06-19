Former Dayton INF/C Eddie Yamin IV announced on X this morning that he is committed to LSU Baseball. He just wrapped up his sophomore season at Dayton, meaning he will be entering his junior year next season.

The former Flyer had an ugly freshman season where he appeared in 38 games, starting 27, and batted just .178 with five home runs. He made an incredible turn around as a sophomore, increasing his batting average by over 150 points, finishing the season with a .342 batting average with 14 doubles, 13 home runs, 54 RBI's and a 1.037 OPS.

Yamin has played both catcher and first base for the Flyers. With the loss of Brady Neal, he gives the Tigers a bit more depth behind the plate with Blaise Preister and Luis Hernandez. If Jared Jones leaves, he or Hernandez will likely move to first base.

Jay Johnson makes yet another splash in the transfer portal with Yamin. He earned Second-Team All-A10 honors this season and provides the Tigers with a ton of offense from either the catcher or first base position.