Former Florida CB Ja'Keem Jackson commits to LSU

The LSU Tigers had been trending for former Florida CB Ja'Keem Jackson ever since he hit the portal, and on Saturday, they finally got him. The former four-star CB has chosen the Tigers and will reunite with Corey Raymond in Baton Rouge.

Jackson is a former top-150 recruit who played two seasons at Florida before entering the transfer portal. As a true freshman, Jackson appeared in 11 games, playing 113 snaps. As a freshman he was targeting 11 times, allowing six catches for 151 yards and a touchdown while breaking up one pass.

Heading into his sophomore season, Jackson was in line for a lot more playing time. He started Florida's first two games, but went down with a season-ending lower-body injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. Before going out, Jackson allowed five of his seven targets to be caught for 97 yards.

Corey Raymond, who recruited Jackson to Florida out of high school, now goes 2-for-2 with the talented CB. The Tigers get someone who has three years of eligibility left and could develop into a starter for them under Raymond's guidance.

The Tigers add a big name at a position of need early in the portal cycle. Brian Kelly said they will be very aggressive in the portal this year, so expect a lot more to come after this.