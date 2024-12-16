Former Florida DE Jack Pyburn commits to LSU

The LSU Tigers keep on rolling in the transfer portal, picking up their sixth commitment of the week. Former Florida edge rusher, Jack Pyburn , announced on Monday morning that he was committing to LSU after a visit this week.

The former Gator has spent the past three seasons in Gainesville, but didn't see very much playing time until 2024. As a junior, Pyburn played 334 snaps - 187 in run defense, 106 in pass rush and 41 in coverage. In those 106 pass rush snaps, Pyburn recorded eight pressures and two sacks.

LSU has an obvious need for multiple edge rushers in the portal. With Bradyn Swinson, Sai'vion Jones and Da'Shawn Womack gone, the Tigers were left with a whole lot of freshmen in their DE room, so adding a couple veterans was a must.

Pyburn will walk in and make an impact immediately. He and Jimari Butler are by far the most experienced players the Tigers have on the edge and he also gives the Tigers a very good run defender off the edge.

Brian Kelly continues to work his transfer portal magic.