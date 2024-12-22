Former FSU edge rusher commits to LSU

LSU's transfer portal domination continues with the addition of former Florida State edge rusher, Patrick Payton . The former Seminole was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 and has totaled 16 career sacks.

The former three-star recruit has enjoyed a productive start to his career. After playing 16 snaps as a true freshman, Payton recorded 31 tackles and five sacks as a redshirt freshman. His sophomore campaign has been his strongest - he totaled 43 tackles, seven sacks and 44 pressures before a four-sack junior year in 2024.

LSU has now added three edge rushers in this portal cycle: Jimari Butler from Nebraska, Jack Pyburn from Florida and Patrick Payton from FSU. The latter might just be the best of them all.

Kevin Peoples has brought in three very experienced players to help out in 2025 while some of the younger guys like Gabe Reliford and Kolaj Cobbins develop in their second season with the program.

The Tigers get another big name in the transfer portal. Brian Kelly's NIL rant a few weeks ago seems to have awaken some of the donors and helped the Tigers go out and get some elite talent this year.