On Monday, the East Mississippi C.C. defensive tackle announced his commitment to LSU, the program he formerly pledged to in August 2020 until his decommitment in January 2021.

The Class of 2022 recruit later pledged to Georgia before entering the transfer portal after his first season, appearing in one game as a freshman. The New Orleans native landed on the JUCO trail, where he totaled 26 tackles and one sack in 11 games this past fall.

The three-star lineman made his way back to Baton Rouge on Saturday for a visit. Defensive tackle, a position of need for the Tigers next season, was bolstered with the addition of Washington, but he might not be the last newcomer to fill out the defensive front.