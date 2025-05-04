Former Houston safety AJ Haulcy commits to LSU

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have struck again in the spring portal, brining in former Houston safety, A.J. Haulcy.

Haulcy was viewed as one of the top safeties in the transfer portal. It came down to two schools, LSU and Miami, and the Tigers won out.

Haulcy played his first season at New Mexico before transferring to Houston two years ago. In two years with the Cougars, Haulcy was great, totaling 171 tackles, 10 PBUs and five interceptions (all of which came in 2024).

Haulcy is the ball hawking safety LSU has been missing. He earned an 85.5 coverage grade last season, and like I mentioned earlier, had five picks. He can fly around the field at 6-foot, 215-pounds and is not afraid to take chances on the ball.

Brian Kelly said LSU wouldn't take any transfers this spring unless they felt it was a perfect fit. They took Bernard Gooden earlier this cycle, and now they're taking their second, and possibly last, transfer of the spring.