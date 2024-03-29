Just about a week after the Tigers were eliminated from the NIT tournament, McMahon landed his first transfer; Cam Carter, a junior guard who formerly played at Mississippi State and Kansas State .

Matt McMahon and LSU are set to lose a good portion of their roster this offseason, and with just two commits in the 2024 class as of today, he's going to need to work the transfer portal.

Carter was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to play ball at Mississippi State. In his freshman season with the Bulldogs, the Donaldsonville native averaged just 2.2 points on eight minutes per game before entering the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season.

He would then commit to Kansas State where he'd see his playing time increase from eight to 26 minutes per game. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in his sophomore campaign and was a key contributor in the Wildcats Elite Eight run where he scored nearly eight points per game while shooting 44% from three in the tournament.

This year, after big name players like Markquis Nowell left, Carter finally earned a starting role. He played 35.4 minutes per night, averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

After K-State failed to make the tournament in 2024, Carter entered his name into the transfer portal for the second time and is now coming to Baton Rouge to finish his collegiate career.

Carter, who enters his final year of eligibility, will now play just 45 minutes from his hometown of Donaldsonville. McMahon continues to prioritize Louisiana natives as he reconstructs this roster.