Former LSU ace Paul Skenes wins NL Rookie of the Year

In a meteoric rise that has taken him from college baseball supremacy to major league stardom, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has been named the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, capping off one of the most impressive debut seasons by a pitcher in modern baseball history.

The former LSU standout, who burst onto the major league scene with his May 11 debut, put together a campaign for the ages, fashioning an 11-3 record with a microscopic 1.96 ERA across 23 starts. His dominance was perhaps best illustrated by his remarkable 170 strikeouts against just 32 walks in 133 innings of work, numbers that helped earn him a historic All-Star Game start – making him only the fifth rookie ever to take the mound to begin the Midsummer Classic.

Skenes' performance wasn't just impressive for a rookie – it was elite by any standard. Among all National League pitchers with at least 130 innings pitched, the right-hander led the league in ERA, strikeouts per nine innings (11.5), walks and hits per nine innings (0.95), and strikeout-minus-walk rate (26.8%). His 1.96 ERA stands as the lowest by any rookie starter making 23 or more starts in the Live Ball Era, which dates back to 1920.

The award marks just the second time an LSU baseball product has earned Rookie of the Year honors, with Skenes joining shortstop Alvin Dark of the 1948 Boston Braves in achieving the distinction. Dark's award came when MLB presented just one overall rookie honor for both leagues.

The recognition comes as no surprise to those who followed Skenes' collegiate career. The California native was virtually unhittable during LSU's 2023 national championship run, posting a 13-2 record with a 1.69 ERA and setting an SEC record with 209 strikeouts. His dominance extended to the College World Series, where he was named Most Outstanding Player after allowing just two runs across 15.2 innings while fanning 21 batters.

Selected first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft – making history alongside LSU teammate Dylan Crews as the first collegiate duo to go 1-2 in draft history – Skenes has already established himself as one of baseball's premier arms. His rookie campaign has also earned him consideration for the National League Cy Young Award, with the winner to be announced Wednesday. Should he win, he would become the first LSU pitcher to claim baseball's most prestigious pitching honor.

Beyond his on-field excellence, Skenes has shown a commitment to giving back, having pledged $10 for every strikeout during his LSU career to Folds of Honor, supporting families of fallen and disabled military service members and first responders through educational scholarships.



