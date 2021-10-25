Former LSU All-American Alex Bregman seeking 2nd World Series ring

Former LSU All-American Alex Bregman begins his quest for a second World Series ring when the Houston Astros open the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday in Minute Maid Park.

Bregman and the Astros are appearing in their third World Series in the last five seasons. Houston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2017 World Series, and the Astros lost the 2019 World Series to the Washington Nationals.

Fifteen former LSU players have won World Series rings, most recently in 2019, when outfielder Andrew Stevenson and the Nationals captured the title.

Bregman, a two-time All-Star, a 2019 Silver Slugger Award winner, and the 2018 All-Star Game MVP, batted .270 during the 2021 regular season for Houston with 17 doubles, 12 homers, 55 RBI and 54 runs scored. Bregman, the Astros’ third baseman, is in his sixth season with Houston, who selected him as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

He is hitting .282 in the 2021 postseason with one homer, five RBI and eight runs, as the Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox to win the American League pennant.

Bregman, a native of Albuquerque, N.M., played at LSU from 2013 through 2015 and helped lead the Tigers to two College World Series appearances. The No. 2 overall selection by the Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft, Bregman was a two-time first-team all-American at LSU, and he was named the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s best shortstop.

Bregman started all 196 games of his LSU career at shortstop, batting .337 (265-for-786) with 56 doubles, 10 triples, 21 homers, 148 RBI, 153 runs and 66 stolen bases. He was a finalist for the 2015 Golden Spikes Award, and he was named the 2013 National Freshman of the Year.

MLB World Series Champions from LSU

· INF Alvin Dark, New York Giants – 1954 (player); Oakland Athletics – 1974 (manager)

· 1B Joe Bill Adcock, Milwaukee Braves - 1957

· LHP Mark Guthrie, Minnesota Twins – 1991

· LHP Eddie Yarnall, New York Yankees – 1999 and 2000

· LHP Randy Keisler, New York Yankees - 2000

· RHP Russ Springer, Arizona Diamondbacks - 2001

· RHP Curtis Leskanic, Boston Red Sox – 2004

· RHP Brian Wilson, San Francisco Giants – 2010 and 2012

· INF Mike Fontenot, San Francisco Giants – 2010

· LHP Brian Tallet, St. Louis Cardinals - 2011

· INF Ryan Theriot, St. Louis Cardinals – 2011; San Francisco Giants - 2012

· RHP Louis Coleman, Kansas City Royals - 2015

· 3B Alex Bregman, Houston Astros – 2017

· RHP Will Harris, Houston Astros – 2017

· OF Andrew Stevenson, Washington Nationals – 2019