Former LSU CB commit Khamauri Rogers updates his recruitment
Four-star Mississippi cornerback Khamauri Rogers committed to LSU early in his high school career. However, he recently decided to back off his pledge to the Tigers to re-evaluate his decision."Aft...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news