Former LSU football standout Ryan Clark now has a Super Bowl ring and an Emmy Award.

Clark, a starting cornerback on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ XLIII Super Bowl champions, was named winner of the “Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst” category at the 44th annual Sports Emmy Awards Monday night.

The former 2001 All-SEC honoree and 2004 LSU mass communications graduate beat out former LSU basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Jay Bilas, Kenny Smith, Tom Verducci and Nate Burleson to win his first Sports Emmy.

Clark, who retired from the NFL in February 2015, is an analyst and contributor for shows such as NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up! and First Take. He is also co-host for the popular podcast The Pivot as well as DC and RC.

Clark was a three-year starter in the secondary for the Tigers, helping LSU to the 2001 SEC Championship, its first league title since 1988. LSU beat Tennessee, 31-20, in the 2001 SEC Championship Game in what was the first appearance in the league title game for the Tigers.

Clark then entered pro football. He signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants and then spent 13 years in the NFL with three teams – Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Redskins. He won a Super Bowl with the Steelers and made the Pro Bowl in 2011. He capped his 13-year NFL career with 929 tackles and 16 interceptions.

He resides in Baton Rouge and remains active at LSU. In April he served as the host for LSU’s student-athlete awards show – The Mikey Awards - at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.