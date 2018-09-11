



Deion Jones’ season has been cut short.

The former LSU linebacker and current Atlanta Falcons star was placed on IR on Tuesday, signaling a shortened 2018 season, the team announced. Jones suffered a foot injury during Thursday night’s opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, which requires some form of surgery.

“Following the game last Thursday, Deion reported soreness in his foot, so we sent him for further tests,” said head coach Dan Quinn. “We got the results of those tests back today, and he unfortunately will require a procedure that will result in us having to place him on injured reserve. We are bummed for Deion, but we do expect to get him back at some point this season. He represents all that we are looking for in a Falcon player, and while he will not be on the field for us right now, he will continue to have a presence in our building.”

Jones jones fellow defensive starter Keanu Neal on IR.

Jones, who is in his third NFL season after being drafted in the second round coming out of LSU, has recorded 253 tackles, 23 pass defenses, seven interceptions and two touchdowns in his professional career. That includes a game-best nine tackles and interception in Week 1.

A New Orleans native who attended Jesuit High School, Jones led the Tigers in tackles in 2015 with 100. He was named LSU’s MVP as a senior, his lone year as a defensive starter.