On Sunday and Monday, the remaining LSU football players completed the NFL combine with a few sealing their draft night fate.

Devin White, Greedy Williams and John Battle all went in the final two days after tight end Foster Moreau and Nick Brossette both helped their draft stock on Friday and Saturday. Williams only ran the 40-yard dash at the combine put placed in a tie for 2nd among defensive backs.

Tracy did not do any of the events at the combine but did show off his abilities on Thursday to the NFL teams searching for a kicker.

White and Williams both solidified if anything, their first round grades while the other three did nothing to hurt their chances of being called in some of the later rounds.

The next chance the six LSU Tigers will get a chance to show off their talents is on LSU's pro day which will be held on March 22nd.

Here are how the three did based on their position group:

Devin White

40-yard dash: 4.42 sec. (1st in position)

Bench Press: 22 reps (8th in position)

Vertical Jump: 39.5 inch. (2nd in position)

Broad Jump: 118.0 inch. (T-8th in position)

3-cone drill: 7.07 sec. (8th in position)

20-yard shuttle: 4.17 sec. (6th in position)

60-yard shuttle: N/A





Greedy Williams

40-yard dash: 4.38 sec. (T-2nd in position)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: N/A

Broad Jump: N/A

3-cone drill: N/A

20-yard shuttle: N/A

60-yard shuttle: N/A





John Battle

40-yard dash: 4.67 (18th in position)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 29.5 inch. (last in position)

Broad Jump: 120 inch. (10th in position)

3-cone drill: 7.09 sec. (11th in position)

20-yard shuttle: 4.33 sec. (13th in position)

60-yard shuttle: N/A