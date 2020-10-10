TigerDetails - Former LSU players react to LSU's tough loss to Missouri on social media

Former LSU players react to LSU's tough loss to Missouri on social media
LSU (1-2) dropped another game to an unranked team Saturday afternoon.
This time it was an "embarrassing," a word that Ed Orgeron used in his postgame interview, 45-41 loss to Missouri (1-2).
Former Tigers took to social media following the game to post their thoughts about the poor performance.
I’m hurt... love my guys but that hurt😭— Kristian Fulton (@Kriss1_) October 10, 2020
🤦🏾♂️— Donte Action Jackson (@_DJack01) October 10, 2020
That’s tough 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️— Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) October 10, 2020
I can’t remember Mizzou ever losing a goal line stand tbh— Lindsey Scott Jr. (@_lj18_) October 10, 2020
that’s rude— Kary Vincent Jr. (@__KCINCO) October 10, 2020
If you play defense for LSU and you make a play from here on out you can not dance, celebrate, nor smile. Just line your tail back up and play football.— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 10, 2020
Cant get a yard you deserve to lose!!! Horrible !!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) October 10, 2020
You've lost two games against bad teams in which you won the turnover battle!— T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) October 10, 2020
That is borderline unthinkable and the only reason its a reality is because of the worst defensive performances I've ever seen
I’m watching our own fans and alum shit on us like we ain’t family. People couldn’t wait to kick us while we down 😭. I’m rockin through hell n back.. #ForeverLSU #IfTheShoeFitWearThatMF— K’Lavon Chaisson (@S4CKGURU) October 10, 2020