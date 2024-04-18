Former LSU QB Jayden Daniels scheduled to meet with the Vikings tonight
Former LSU QB Jayden Daniels is scheduled to have dinner tonight in Baton Rouge with members of the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report by NFLN's Tom Pelissero, who spoke to Daniels' agent, Ron Butler.
The Vikings currently have 2 picks in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft, #11 and #23 which was acquired via a trade with the Houston Texans last month.
The Vikings are in the need of a quarterback, but Daniels is expected to be a top 5 pick so Minnesota will more than likely have to move up in order to get the Heisman Trophy winner.
