Former LSU QB Jayden Daniels is scheduled to have dinner tonight in Baton Rouge with members of the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report by NFLN's Tom Pelissero, who spoke to Daniels' agent, Ron Butler.

The Vikings currently have 2 picks in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft, #11 and #23 which was acquired via a trade with the Houston Texans last month.

The Vikings are in the need of a quarterback, but Daniels is expected to be a top 5 pick so Minnesota will more than likely have to move up in order to get the Heisman Trophy winner.