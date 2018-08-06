Leonard Fournette returns to his hometown of New Orleans on Thursday for some preseason NFL action when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New Orleans Saints. The second-year tailback feels little pressure about the homecoming, but is certainly optimistic about the opportunity. TigerDetails caught up with the former LSU standout to gauge his thoughts on a couple of new storylines in Baton Rouge, including the players now wearing the Nos. 7 and 18 jerseys and the direction of the program under coach Ed Orgeron.

Having worn No. 7 for the Tigers, what are the responsibilities of wearing that jersey and how do you believe Jonathan Giles will do with it?

I haven't talked to him, but I know the history behind the number. I always felt at LSU, that No. 18 was the number. But No. 7 is the number for big-time playmakers from the program like myself, Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu. As I mentioned on Twitter, that number changes the program and there's a lot to come for players wearing that number. There's a lot of pressure for anyone who wears that number. Everyone expects big things from them. I really don't know him (Giles), but the way that LSU has been talking about him, he's a playmaker that makes a lot of good plays. I hope he lives up to the expectations and I think he will and I think he can handle it.

Foster Moreau was recently awarded the No. 18 jersey. As a former teammate, what are your thoughts on that honor?

It's a big responsibility. It's someone that, through the years now, it's about leadership, responsibility and courage. In spite of injury, you fight through adversity. Foster was there when I was there and he deserves that number because he has that character of the No. 18 and I feel like it's a job well-done for him. He always did (show signs of being a No. 18) at practice, when everybody was sluggish and lazy. If you called and asked him, he'd say he's a Fournette brother and it runs in his blood.

What are your thoughts on the Tigers this season and the direction of the program under Coach O?

I haven't been up there to watch them practice, but I know that coach wants to win. He wants what's best for the team and puts the team in the right position to win games. By him coaching me, that's what I know. I can't speak for the team right now, but in my experience, he loves to win.

What are you looking forward to about returning to New Orleans to play the Saints?