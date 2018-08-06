Former LSU RB Leonard Fournette dishes on Jonathan Giles, Foster Moreau
Leonard Fournette returns to his hometown of New Orleans on Thursday for some preseason NFL action when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New Orleans Saints. The second-year tailback feels little pressure about the homecoming, but is certainly optimistic about the opportunity.
TigerDetails caught up with the former LSU standout to gauge his thoughts on a couple of new storylines in Baton Rouge, including the players now wearing the Nos. 7 and 18 jerseys and the direction of the program under coach Ed Orgeron.
Having worn No. 7 for the Tigers, what are the responsibilities of wearing that jersey and how do you believe Jonathan Giles will do with it?
I haven't talked to him, but I know the history behind the number. I always felt at LSU, that No. 18 was the number. But No. 7 is the number for big-time playmakers from the program like myself, Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu. As I mentioned on Twitter, that number changes the program and there's a lot to come for players wearing that number.
There's a lot of pressure for anyone who wears that number. Everyone expects big things from them. I really don't know him (Giles), but the way that LSU has been talking about him, he's a playmaker that makes a lot of good plays. I hope he lives up to the expectations and I think he will and I think he can handle it.
Foster Moreau was recently awarded the No. 18 jersey. As a former teammate, what are your thoughts on that honor?
It's a big responsibility. It's someone that, through the years now, it's about leadership, responsibility and courage. In spite of injury, you fight through adversity. Foster was there when I was there and he deserves that number because he has that character of the No. 18 and I feel like it's a job well-done for him.
He always did (show signs of being a No. 18) at practice, when everybody was sluggish and lazy. If you called and asked him, he'd say he's a Fournette brother and it runs in his blood.
What are your thoughts on the Tigers this season and the direction of the program under Coach O?
I haven't been up there to watch them practice, but I know that coach wants to win. He wants what's best for the team and puts the team in the right position to win games. By him coaching me, that's what I know. I can't speak for the team right now, but in my experience, he loves to win.
What are you looking forward to about returning to New Orleans to play the Saints?
A lot of people back home are Saints fans. They're torn between two -- the Jacksonville Jaguars fans, too -- it's pretty much even. It's a blessing to play against the team where you're from and it should be great.