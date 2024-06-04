After playing four-years on a rookie deal (he will play on his fifth-year option this season), Jefferson is set to make an average of 35-million dollars per season for the next four seasons. His four-year, 140-million dollar deal also comes with 110-million guaranteed and 88.743-million due at signing.

Former LSU Tiger wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, has been one of, if not the best wide receiver in the NFL for the passed few seasons, and he's finally getting paid like it.

He is obviously the highest paid receiver in the league, but his deal completely reset the market. We saw a few guys like AJ Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown crack into the 30's, but Jefferson's deal blew their's out of the water. His 110-million guarantee is also 26-million more than any other receivers.

Jefferson has been in the NFL for four years now and has recorded 1,000+ receiving yards in every single one of them, including this year where he missed seven games due to injury. If you take this passed year out, he's averaged 108 catches, 1,608 yards and eight touchdowns per year since entering the league.

In terms of three-year average value, LSU has now produced the highest paid quarterback and wide receiver (Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson) and the second highest paid center (Lloyd Cushenberry). Danielle Hunter doesn't qualify because his deal is only two years, but he's the seventh highest paid edge rusher in the league in 2024.

The Tigers continue to be one of the best schools at producing NFL talent. Year-in and year-out we see multiple LSU players hear their name called in the NFL Draft and a lot go on to sign multi-year extensions after their rookie deal.

No one's doing it better than LSU right now, and it doesn't look like they'll be slowing down anytime soon.