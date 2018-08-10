Former LSU star running back Derrius Guice has torn his ACL after his first taste of the NFL, the Washington Redskins announced on Friday afternoon.

The rookie suffered the injury in the first quarter on Thursday during his first preseason action against the New England Patriots. Guice underwent an MRI earlier in the day and was believed to have sustained an MCL injury. Instead, he was diagnosed with a torn ACL, which will cost him the entire 2018 season.

Guice, who left LSU after his junior season to pursue an NFL career, was drafted in Round 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft and was in a competition to start in his first season, will have to wait before he makes his presence felt for Washington.

The Baton Rouge native finished his collegiate career with the Tigers with 3,074 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-SEC selection by the AP and the SEC coaches. Guice finished his LSU career as the program's fifth-leading rusher and finished in the top-10 in LSU history in 28 different statistical categories. In his collegiate career, he holds records as the team's leading rusher in a game (285 vs. Texas A&M in 2016), the longest rushing touchdown in a game (96 vs. Arkansas in 2016), rushing yards in a season (2016) and career rushing yards per carry (6.53).

Guice is expected to return for the 2019 season with the Redskins.