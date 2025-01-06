Former LSU star WR Ja'Marr Chase wins NFL triple crown

The LSU Tigers have been known for putting out some of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the past 10+ years. Guys like Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers were all LSU products and have been regarded as some of the best receivers in the league at one point or another

Over the past few years, Just Jefferson has been in the limelight, and rightfully so. The Vikings star wideout has been the best receiver in the league and has been doing it with some not-so-great quarterback play. However, in 2024, it was Ja'Marr's time to shine.

Despite missing the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals had one of the best offenses in the NFL. They were led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, a duo LSU fans hold near and dear to their hearts.

Chase had his best season as a pro thus far, catching 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, all of which led the league. He became the sixth player in NFL history to win the 'triple crown,' and nobody was particularly close to catching him in any category.

Chase's 127 receptions were 12 more than the next highest player (Amon-Ra St. Brown), his 1,708 yards were 175 more than Justin Jefferson and his 17 touchdowns were four more than Terry McLaurin. Chase's 1,708 receiving yards rank as the 14th most in a single season in NFL history and his 17 receiving touchdowns are tied for sixth most in a single season.

Chase has taken over the title of the best receiver in the NFL, at least for now. I don't think there's any argument that he and Jefferson are 1A and 1B when it comes to who's the best receiver in the league, and I think within a few years we could see Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers, who finished third and sixth in receiving yards this year, in that discussion as well.