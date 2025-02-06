Former LSU superstar Jayden Daniels wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

With the Super Bowl on Sunday, the NFL hosted their annual NFL Honors award show on Thursday night in New Orleans. The best of the best were in town for the celebration, including multiple former LSU Tigers such as Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

One of the awards handed out tonight was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. Three of the five finalists - Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. - hail from LSU. They along with Brock Bowers and Bo Nix were the five finalists.

After throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 891 yards and six scores and leading the Washington Commanders, who won four games a year ago, to the NFC Championship, Daniels was the runaway favorite to win the award.

And he did, receiving 49 of the 50 votes.

Daniels became the second LSU player in the last four years (Ja'Marr Chase) to win the award while also becoming the first former LSU quarterback to win the award.