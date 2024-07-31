Former LSU swimmer Brooks Curry gets a second Olympic medal of his career after Team USA finished second in the men's 4x200 meter freestyle relay final with a time of 7:00.78.

While Curry was not one of the four swimmers who swam for the U.S. in the finals of the 4x200 freestyle relay final, he earned a silver medal for his part in the preliminaries, where he swam a leg that won the heat with the second-fastest time overall earlier on Tuesday to qualify for the finals.



