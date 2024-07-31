Former LSU swimmer Brooks Curry gets a silver medal in Paris
Former LSU swimmer Brooks Curry gets a second Olympic medal of his career after Team USA finished second in the men's 4x200 meter freestyle relay final with a time of 7:00.78.
While Curry was not one of the four swimmers who swam for the U.S. in the finals of the 4x200 freestyle relay final, he earned a silver medal for his part in the preliminaries, where he swam a leg that won the heat with the second-fastest time overall earlier on Tuesday to qualify for the finals.
This is Curry's second Olympic games. He helped the United States win a gold medal in the Men's 4x100 freestyle relay at the 2020 Olympics in Toyko.
During his freshman season at LSU, Curry won an SEC Championship in the 100-yard freestyle. He went on to win double national titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, becoming the first LSU swimmer from the men’s program to win a national championship since 1988.
Curry is a two-time SEC champion, a five-time All-American, and received recognition as the SEC Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year in 2020 and the SEC Male Swimmer of the Year in 2022. He also holds each LSU school record in the sprint freestyle events and was a nine-time NCAA qualifier in his Baton Rouge stint.