Former LSU TE Thaddeus Moss has announced his retirement from football. Moss who turns 26 today, posted a message on his X account stating his intentions to walk away from the game.

Moss is the son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He played at NC State before transferring to LSU and was a member of the 2019 team with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase that finished the season 15-0 and won a National Championship. In that game against Clemson, Moss caught five catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

Moss left LSU in 2020, declaring for the NFL Draft. He signed as an UDFA with the Washington Commanders for one season. After being released by Washington, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and reunited his LSU teammates Burrow and Chase for the 2021 season. Moss was released by the Bengals in September 2022. Moss spent 2023 in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions and was briefly with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL earlier this year. Moss did not state his reason for retiring or what he plans to do next yet.