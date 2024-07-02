Former LSU Tigers outfielder Dylan Crews has been selected to the National League roster for the All-Star Futures Game.

Crews played for LSU from 2021–2023. As a freshman, he earned All-American honors and was named Freshman of the Year by both the LSWA and Perfect Game.

In his sophomore year, he was selected as a First-team All-American, named LSWA Hitter of the Year, First-Team All-SEC and named co-SEC Player of the Year.

In 2023, Crews helped LSU to win the 2023 Men's College World Series, batting .426 (110-for-258) with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs. He finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in base hits (110) and No. 3 in batting average (.426)

Crews was named SEC Player of the Week four times, SEC Male Athlete of the Year, and 2023 SEC Player of the Year.