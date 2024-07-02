Former LSU Tigers outfielder Dylan Crews has been selected to the National League roster for the All-Star Futures Game.
The National League roster for the All-Star Futures Game is in! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/w42711L9AE— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 2, 2024
Crews played for LSU from 2021–2023. As a freshman, he earned All-American honors and was named Freshman of the Year by both the LSWA and Perfect Game.
In his sophomore year, he was selected as a First-team All-American, named LSWA Hitter of the Year, First-Team All-SEC and named co-SEC Player of the Year.
In 2023, Crews helped LSU to win the 2023 Men's College World Series, batting .426 (110-for-258) with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs. He finished No. 1 in the nation in runs scored (100), No. 1 in walks (71), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.567), No. 2 in base hits (110) and No. 3 in batting average (.426)
Crews was named SEC Player of the Week four times, SEC Male Athlete of the Year, and 2023 SEC Player of the Year.
He was drafted 2nd overall by the Washington Nationals in the 2023 MLB Draft. In June 2024, Crews was promoted to the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings. Through just 10 games, he is hitting .273 with two HRs, three doubles, and seven RBI.
The All-Star Futures game will be held on Saturday, July 13th, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.
- PRO
- RB
- OLB
- OT
- ILB
- OG
- OG
- OT
- WR
- WDE